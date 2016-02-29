Neon Literary Magazine Issue Forty-Two

From a brief biography of a man raised as a chicken, to a mortuary romance, to a tale that teeters on the edge of a precariously-assembled tower, issue forty-two of Neon is packed with excellent poetry and fiction. There’s even a grotesquely surreal comic by Swedish artist Janne Karlsson, and a beautiful cover image by urban explorer and photographer James Kerwin. Featured writers include Luke Silver, Clifford Parody, Jane Flett, Mack W Mani, Tara White, Eliza Victoria, Gregory Cartwright, Caroline Hardaker, and Natalia Theodoridou.

Neon is free to read online, and costs just £4.00 for a physical copy. In its perfect-bound format each issue is around 70 pages, and is photo-illustrated in black and white. Included with the print edition of this issue is a free broadside by Jaclyn Weber.

Published winter 2016 (print and online).