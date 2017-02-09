“Dishonorable Trade” By Elizabeth Sackett

the rain chills him to the marrow.

he is meant to be human, not humane,

and the potential of the axe

is resting, for now,

on the scaffold.

a lady’s head is bowed

as she steps forward to the crowd,

the weather darkening her hair,

weighing her crown.

the man can see

the vertebrae of her spine,

the cold pale way

they extend from her neck

like a twisting fish.

it’s easier that way,

he knows,

the hair up so that the strands

don’t snake and snag the blade

but even after a decade

of this dishonorable trade,

the softness of the back of a neck

disconcerts him.

maybe it’s because of his child,

the way she curls against his wife at night,

her dark curls

flickering, insubstantial,

in candlelight,

the sweet smell

at her nape.

there’s nothing childlike

in the woman before him.

the words she speaks to

the people

soak up the rain like paper

and fold, but he is certain

they must be noble.

she turns

and there are creases by

her eyes. he has seen panic

and there is nothing alien

in her resigned desperation,

a shudder in her lip

and a twisting in her hands.

she

reaches

out

to him, a coin

resting in her restless

fingers.

do you

forgive me,

he says.

with her response

she ghosts her nails

across her throat

before kneeling

before a stone bed

and flinging her arms

like a bird.

the coin is cold and wet.

into his pocket

it goes,

and it shall be played with

by small hands

later, the metal

catching

the mystery of

firelight

and his child

shall laugh,

the sound full

in her body,

traveling from

a filled stomach

to a throat,

bubbling

and bursting

but these are thoughts

for a different time.

the axe

releases.

he’s already received

absolution

for this potential sin

and the skin

on the back of the lady’s neck

goosebumps,

for a moment,

with life.

*

Elizabeth Sackett earned a degree in English with a writing concentration from SUNY Geneseo, where she received the Lucy Harmon Award for Fiction Writing and was published in Gandy Dancer. Highly involved with her local live poetry scene, she has also recently been published in Gravity Of The Thing and Fickle Muses. She spends her spare time drawing pictures of bird skeletons.

