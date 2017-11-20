“Dead Drop” by Jon Kemsley Clark

the phonebox stood at the edge of an abandoned trading estate

and was easy to miss

I fumbled for coins in the darkness

the call was brief he spoke without accent he sounded tired

contents fragile

handle with care

it was a couple of hours before the message went out

I watched from a café across the street

my pager flashed up repeatedly but I left it to buzz on the table

the waiter polished a glass and said to nobody

in my country we kill everything spiders snakes dogs

I lit a cigarette and

christ it’s cold in here

I lit a cigarette and shook out my newspaper

anyway

they just walked right up to him

the shrug the shove the flash at the tip of the muzzle

he staggered backwards against a parked car

one lapel flapping a pointless semaphore

and then his knees buckled and he was on the ground

and there was nothing

hard copy

dead drop

nothing

except the smell of rain

and a single street light throwing shadows into the gutter

*

Jon Kemsley Clark’s had poems and articles published in Smiths Knoll, South and Joyzine, and last week one of his short stories was accepted for publication by Storgy magazine. He works in finance which is odd seeing as he trained in science and he has decided not to mention the guitars or the record decks.

Back To Issue Forty-Five