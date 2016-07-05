“Steadfast” by Tracey S Rosenberg





Holding her wrist serenely as a surgeon, he snipsher hospital bands free, never shaking the blades.When she retches, too contorted to sip,he smoothes her brittle strands into a braidwith no bulges – a cool, constant plait.He defends her to her doctors, tracks downarticles about new treatments, always waits.His lips pull into straight lines, but never frown.

When the devil appears, fondling a crooked tail,

he strides forth on his pilgrimage through hell.

Afterwards, he bends to wipe his boots.

Others will whisper, admire, turn green or pale

at his voice, which never dwindles to a lie,

and eyes that calmly watched a woman die.

*

