News: Pay What You Want For All Three Neon Chapbooks

Starting today, and continuing until this time next week, all three Neon chapbooks will be available as a digital bundle. The really exciting part is this: you can set your own price! Just click here to head through to Gumroad, where you can decide what you’d like to pay, and then download all three chapbooks in PDF, EPUB and MOBI formats.

In case you’ve forgotten, our three chapbooks are The Naming Of Cancer by Tracey S Rosenberg, A Week With Beijing by Meg Eden, and the award-winning novella The Mesmerist’s Daughter by Heidi James. Click the links to find out more about each one, or to read some samples.

This is the first time the chapbooks have been available on a pay-what-you-want basis. Normally, to get hold of all three would cost you £12… but now there are no set prices – you are welcome to download them for as little as nothing at all, or as much as £100. I hope this offer can persuade you to give them a look – and that you’ll consider these fantastic chapbooks to be worth the investment.