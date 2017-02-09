“Grand Hotel” By Frederick Pollack

As a courtesy, the government man

lets the manager sit in on

the surveillance. But the cameras

are the hotel’s, and the manager thinks

it’s his courtesy. The other agents

in the room could set him straight,

but their chief signals them to stand down.

On the screen they’re watching,

a man viewed from the ceiling in green light

uneasily sleeps. Earlier they saw him

boringly, unhappily prepare

for bed. This man (the agent explained

with a frankness that pleased the manager)

represents democratic forces

in a small, important, troubled, distant land;

tomorrow he’ll sleep elsewhere,

and tonight his foes will not kill him.

On other screens, in remote stairwells,

men in helmets and armor

unobtrusively lurk; plainclothes types

(the manager knows the look) sit

neatly, here and there, in the lobbies.

The manager observes his usual screens.

On 30 North a girl is locked out

of her room. No – she’s looking

at herself, not in a mirror,

but in a polished panel of the hallway

wall. Will she kiss that reflection?

No – she leans her brow against it.

Will she hit her head against it?

Should he send someone? Can he? On 12 South,

a large man in an expensive

though markedly disheveled suit

(Why hasn’t he put on our nice white bathrobe?

the manager wonders), clutching a bucket,

confronts an ice machine. Seems unable

to interpret it, weaves back and forth

as if praying. The SWAT teams – if that’s the proper term

with feds – take one step up

in their secret stairwells and stop,

like martial angels ascending. Here and there,

in (the manager checks

a readout, smiles without prurience) nine percent

of the rooms, lovers thrash. The kitchens

gleam and are gratifyingly hectic

without chaos. On 50 South

the Thing appears. Maids give it various

Spanish names, but their silence has been bought.

Behind it, scuffs and mildew manifest.

Its grey skin, eyes red

with inscrutable rage, grief

or allergies fill the manager

with professional hate and worry. Of course It won’t

appear on the tapes. Should he ask

the government man for help? Now’s not the time.

In the North Tower bar, entering which

(critics say) is like strolling into

an Old Master, a somewhat older

man and somewhat younger woman

gaze off at angles. “She couldn’t–”

says the woman, and the man: “He–” The manager

adjusts his earphones to block

the jolly noise of the bar. “After a while

none of it meant anything,”

says the woman. “Even the kids?”

the man asks. She possibly sighs.

“He tried as hard as he could–” says

the man, without asperity. But noise

returns, a dropped tray, and what the manager hears

next is something from her about

“values,” how they can’t be just put on

like a dress. He agrees; more vigorously:

“It’s better in hotels,

isn’t it? Someone else to change the sheets…”

Intrigued, the manager misses

the moment the soldiers

begin to mount the stairs. When he looks,

those screens are dark, and so is the room

of the foreign personage. The agent,

pressing his own headphones, scowls for silence;

then rises (his team has exited), thanks

the manager for his patience

and patriotism. Reassures him

no guest and no routine has been disturbed.

“Was he attacked?” asks the manager. “We had to

extract him,” says the agent.

“But he’s safe?” “Of course,” the agent smiles;

shakes hands and leaves. Though it’s late,

Reception is crowded: a boisterous group has arrived.

Huge SUVs pull up, depart;

and if one appears

at a loading dock and leaves with strange cargo,

the manager knows he has no need to know.

*

Frederick Pollack is the author of two book-length narrative poems, The Adventure and Happiness, and a collection, A Poverty Of Words. Another collection, Landscape With Mutant, is to be published in 2018 by Smokestack Books. Many more of his poems appear in print and online journals.

Back To Issue Forty-Four