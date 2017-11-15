“Dream #14: The Egg” by Caroline Hardaker

Previously published in Lungs.

In my dream I boiled an egg

to relive a childhood pleasure, to dip in –

but there were so many other

chores to do in that moment.

Packing my bags, dusting away

a matrix of web, and my kitchen

had stretched to a banquet hall – candle lit

and murky with my father’s antediluvian wares.

So full-up with my multi-tasking was I,

that the egg was forgotten and it stewed in its broth,

bone dry.

Undeterred, I stored it for tomorrow’s

brunch, a protein hit, and lay another one to boil.

But – I didn’t reset the timer

and spent too many minutes doing the math

between the time I started and when I lapsed

and adding up the spiders still mapping

the floor like unstable constellations

so I forgot the time I started at,

and on investigation the egg had cracked

and was oozing out a galaxy, a vortex of clouds.

Yet again, I settled to make another,

but the room flickered dark and contracted

to the tunnel of a ghost train – the black flanked

by my husband, my mother… Both decreeing

that they decide my dinner

and I’m breathing in wisps,

surrounded by clusters of grotesquely spoiled eggs

all peppered by stratums of dust.

And then I wake.

*

Caroline Hardaker lives in Newcastle Upon Tyne with her husband, a giant cat, a betta fish with attitude, and a forest of houseplants. Her poetry has been published widely, most recently or forthcoming by Magma, The Emma Press, and Lungs Magazine. Her debut chapbook Bone Ovation was published by Valley Press in October 2017.

Back To Issue Forty-Five