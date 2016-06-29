“Beijing Builds A Disney-Themed Amusement Park” by Meg Eden

Mickey insists, I’m not a mouse! I’m just

a cat with unusually round ears.

Mickey, cut the crap. We all know

copyright infringement when we see it.

Even the costume teens admit their stolen

identities. It’s only the overworked mothers

who snap like socialists:

Shouldn’t others be able to use

those characters besides Disney?

Seven refugee dwarfs with careless

eyes wave to the cameras, which translates:

Always protect your social security numbers.

You never know who they’ll make love to.

The dwarfs cluster by a weeping woman statue,

bearing trademark Snow White tendencies.

Mickey tells me, Disneyland is too

far away, please come here –

But tourist evidence reveals

a loss more fragile –

If we are name-stealers,

then call me Wendy Zhang.

Let me be twenty poets.

Let me run whole-heartedly

through pavement-seas

with this dangerous freedom.

*

